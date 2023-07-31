Nweze’s death big loss to Nigeria – Kalu

By Ikenna Osuoha

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has described the death of Justice Chima Nweze, as a big loss to the nation.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by Kalu in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nweze was, until his death, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, with significant contributions to the nation’s judicial system.

Kalu, who extolled the virtues of the late jurist, acknowledged his contributions to the judiciary and nation building through various platforms.

The former Chief Whip of the Senate said that the late jurist was a man of honour and dignity, whose legacies were worthy of emulation by his contemporaries in the judiciary.

He applauded the giant strides made by the late supreme court justice in his chosen profession.

He said, “I commiserate with the government and people of Enugu State over the demise of Justice Chima Neeze of the Supreme Court.

“The late jurist was a shining light in the judiciary, owing to his unbeatable attributes which he demonstrated and upheld in various capacities in his profession.

“He was hardworking, bold, courageous, cerebral, patriotic and dynamic in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

“The late judge made invaluable contributions to nation building in different positions.

“He will be remembered for his good deeds”.

Kalu urged the Nweze family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a remarkable and purposeful life, while praying for eternal rest for the late jurist. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

