 NWDC creation good omen to North-East regional devt – Lawal 

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Tuesday described the creation of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), by President Bola Tinubu as a good omen to the region’s development.

By Shuaib Sadiq



Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Tuesday described the creation of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), by President Bola Tinubu as a good omen to the region’s development.

Lawal made the commendation in a statement by his media aide, Suleiman Idris on Tuesday in Gusau.

The statement quoted Lawal as speaking when the management of NWDC visited him in Gusau.

The governor stated that the creation of the commission was in alignment with his administration’s Rescue Agenda.

It would be recalled that in 2024, Tinubu scrapped the Niger Delta Development Ministry and created the Ministry of Regional Development.

The ministry is mandated to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Nort West Development Commission.

Others are, the South West Development Commission, and the North East Development Commission.

“We are very happy with the president for creating the North West Development Commission, it aligns with our administration’s six-point Rescue Agenda.

“Zamfara has been at the bottom of almost all developmental indices in the country, the state also faces multi-faceted threats and challenges.

“This visit by NWDC management team presents us an invaluable opportunity for collaboration to fast-track development in Zamfara being one of the disadvantaged states in the region,” he said

Lawal said that his administration would collaborate with the commission towards achieving the development needs of Zamfara and others states in the region

“We shall support you, we are looking forward to witnessing the immediate takeoff of your responsibilities in the state as outlined in your agenda,” he said.

The governor expressed the belief that insecurity in the region would be addressed if poverty, unemployment and illiteracy were tackled.

Earlier, the commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, said that the visit was to explore ways of collaborating with the state government to achieve the development needs of the region.

“Zamfara feels like home to me, I have a strong relationship with the governor and the people of the state. By working together, we shall achieve a lot.

“I have strong confidence that we are on the right path, this commission is our baby, let us drive it to achieve success,” he said.(NAN)