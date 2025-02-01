NWDC: A timely intervention to accelerate North-West transformation

By Ibrahim Sani Shawai

In recent times, the North-West region has been challenged with emerging threats to the security of lives, property with particular reference to banditry and kidnapping which have displaced thousands of families, dislocated communities from meaningful progress, and stunted economic activities, rendering the agricultural sector comatose and dimming hopes of industrialisation of the region.

The challenge above has negatively impacted the overall prosperity and development of the zone and this has become a cause for worry to all stakeholders in the region.

With an estimated population of 60 million people which is 28% of the country’s population occupying 23% of the total landmass of the country, North West Nigeria is home to over 10 million of the country’s 22 million heads of cattle; yet, the zone has been reported to have over 90% of its populace remaining in a state of multidimensional poverty, with an intensity ratio of 42.7 per cent, as of 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

With this frightening rate of poverty and food insecurity in spite of the huge potential of the zone in becoming an agribusiness and agro-industry hub in Nigeria, many have canvassed for strategic intervention to complement what the state governments are doing in the region and thankfully the North-West Development Commission came in like an answered prayers to help connect the people of the zone to wealth while improving infrastructural development and driving good governance to the grassroots.

The establishment of the NWDC has been projected by stakeholders to, if well operated, would change the future of the North West and propel the transition and transformation of the region from its present state to a well nurtured, peaceful and flourishing region with economic advancements that will be a reference point in the country.

The North-West Development Commission was set up to facilitate the reconstruction of roads, houses, and business premises destroyed by multidimensional crises and tackle poverty, literacy level, ecological problems, and any other related environmental or development challenges in North-west states.

The Commission has a mandate to develop and implement strategies that promote economic growth, social development, and infrastructure improvement in the region

Overall, the North West Development Commission has the potential to drive meaningful development in the region. However, it must address concerns around governance, representation, and inclusivity to ensure its success.

The Commission being a Federal establishment is expected to tackle the key drivers of insecurity in the North-West Zone of Nigeria and it is in view if this that the commission has been seen as a crucial step in addressing the region’s challenges with the primary objective of serving as a catalyst for the development of the North-West region, leveraging its vast potential.

To achieve this, the commission is expected to focus on initiatives that promote economic growth, social development, and infrastructure improvement; this gives a sigh of relief to a region that needed all the necessary interventions and supports towards driving an economically viable region where its people would be empowered out of poverty.

The commission which is saddled with a huge task, didn’t just happen but was birth through determination, love and patriotism exhibited by a leader whose constant concern is about the wellbeing of not just Kano State or the entire North-West but Northern Nigeria as a whole; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, is the man in this good context.

Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North, sponsored the bill to establish the commission, which was first read in the red chamber in November 2019, and the second reading was in 2020 until it became an Act on 24th July 2024 and today, the North-West now have a Commission original to it.

History, it’s said, has a way of being kind to those who fought for the good of others.

In the words of Harold Samuel Kushner, an American best-selling author and lecturer, “When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world”

Sen. Barau Jibrin has in more ways than one changed the world of the North-West region with his kind-natured approach to leadership which ensured that he not only sponsored the bill but stood gallantly and firmly towards the realisation of the North West Developmebt Commission which has been described as the dawn of a new era for development in the region.

Without mincing words, discussions about NWDC will never be complete in any good context without acknowledging the unwavering commitment and timely contribution of the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin which snowballed into the Commission we now have in the region to address the longstanding yet numerous socio-economic issues that have plagued the region.

No doubt, the NWDC will create jobs, impact lives and lift millions of people from the region, out of poverty. One of the highlights of whatever benefits that will come out as a result of the establishment of the NWDC, will always revolve around Jibrin’s doggedness to ensuring that the bill never became a miscarriage but delivered though with the Deputy Senate President’s tireless efforts yet refreshing results for the entire region.

Many political observers have tagged this effort from Senator B. Jibrin as the best legislative outing ever seeded by him and whose fruits would ripen with time for everyone to truly appreciate especially as the Commission, hurriedly embark on activities that would spearhead the reconstruction and development of this strategically important region which holds a whole lot to the agricultural wealth of the region and Nigeria at large.

The NWDC is one of the proves that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is undoubtedly a great pursuer of development and inclusive growth of every part of Nigeria.

In July 2024, Tinubu gave a presidential assent to the establishment of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) alongside the South East Development Commission (SEDC), marking a significant milestone in efforts aimed at addressing developmental challenges and promoting regional growth in Nigeria.

The NWDC Bill becoming law remains a pathway towards revitalising one of Nigeria’s most critical yet beleaguered regions.

No doubt, the NWDC’s programmes and activities would in no small measure play critical role in restoring hope of a stronger and united country while ensuring stability, security, and development for the North-West zone.

Barely two weeks ago, the Senate confirmed the nominees for the North West Development Commission (NWDC) led by Alhaji Lawal Samai’la Abdullahi as Chairman of the commission and Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Other confirmed board members of the NWDC include Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, Ja’afar Abubakar Sadeeq, Yahaya Aminu Abdullahi, Hon. Engr Muhammad Ali Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali, Chukwu Chijtoke, Ahmed Mohammed, Engr. Ahmed Rufai, Timasantyu, Macdonalds Michael Uyi And Hon. Babatunde Dada.

With the confirmation and the pedigree of Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji as Managing Director and CEO of the North West Development Commission alongside the team of professionals in the commission, there is no doubt that the NWDC is an harbinger of good fortunes for the region.

For those who know Prof. Ma’aji and his penchant for professionalism, integrity and sheer commitment to diligence, it could be said that the NWDC is in good and capable hands to achieving its mandate and liberating the people of the North-West region and it is in that light that all hands must be on deck to support Prof. Ma’aji and his team, to deliver the goods for the region.

We hope that Prof. Ma’aji will quickly hit the ground running so that our people in the North -West region will start benefitting from the good intentions behind the establishment of the commission.

Ibrahim Sani Shawai is a public analyst from Kano