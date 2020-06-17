NWC Meeting: Ajimobi absent, APC appoints Prince Hilliard Etta as acting National Chairman

Share the news













The drama trailing the suspension of National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole continued within the All Progressives Congress, APC Wednesday.

Though Abiola Ajimobi who was named as acting National Chairman Tuesday night was affirmed at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Wednesday, he was unavoidably absent.

Hence, a new twist emerged with the NWC appointing “the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf”.

All these were disclosed in a statement issued byAPC Spokesman, Lanre Issa -Onilu after the NWC meeting Wednesday.

According to the APC Spokesman, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from a meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday affirming Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the Party’s Acting National Chairman following the Appeal Court’s ruling affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman and in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the Party’s Constitution.



However, he added, “Due to Sen. Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf, an action backed by the Party’s constitution which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman.



Also, committees for the Party’s Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June, 2020 and Election Appeal scheduled for Wednesday 24th June, 2020 were named by the party, the statement said



The Primary Election Committee has Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma as Chairman.Others are Sen. Ajibola Bashiru Secretary, Alh. Abdullahi Abass, Hon. Ibrahim Sabo, Hon. Ocho Obioma, Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye



The Primary Election Appeal has Prof. Mustapha Bello as Chairman. Others include Dr. Kayode Ajulo – Secretary, Hon. Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu

The party also noted the recent ruling of a High Court which declared Hon. Igo Aguma as the Party’s acting chairman in Rivers State.

“In compliance with the court ruling, our party has recognised Aguma as Rivers State acting Chairman pending when new congresses will be held to elect party executive members at the ward, local government and state levels,” the statement said.



Sixteen members of the NWC attended the meeting held at the Party’s National Secretariat (13 members attended physically and three others joined the meeting online), Issa-Onilu said.



