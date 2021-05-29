Chituru Nwazuzu has won the women’s wheelchair tennis event of the 43rd CBN Senior Open Championship which came to a close on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwazuzu beat Omisore Kafayat 2-6 6-4 7-5 to win the competition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Nwazuzu later said she was happy at winning the event, even though she was not prepared for the tournament.

“But to my surprise, here am I as the winner of the 43rd CBN championship and am very happy,” she said.

While Nwazuzu struggled with her shots during the game, she was still able to win after a gruelling and energy-sapping encounter.

Speaking also, Kafayat said she lost the game due to cramps which developed in her hands during the game.

“Although I tried my best, but it was unfortunate that I lost my game,” she said.NAN reports that the event’s winner received 150,000 Naira, while the runner-up received 100,000 Naira.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

