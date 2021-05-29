Nwazuzu wins women’s wheelchair tennis event at CBN Senior Open

Chituru Nwazuzu has won the women’s wheelchair event of the 43rd CBN Senior Open Championship which came to a on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwazuzu beat Omisore Kafayat 2-6 6-4 7-5 to the competition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Nwazuzu later said she was happy at winning the event, even though she was not prepared for the .

“But to my surprise, here am as the winner of the 43rd CBN championship and am happy,” she said.

While Nwazuzu struggled with her shots during the game, she was still able to after a gruelling and energy-sapping encounter.

Speaking also, Kafayat said she lost the game due to cramps which developed in her hands during the game.

“Although tried my best, but it was unfortunate that lost my game,” she said.NAN reports that the event’s winner received 150,000 , while the runner- received 100,000 .(NAN)

