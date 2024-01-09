Nwadialor, Iloka, Ibenta, others honoured with chieftancy title

Three Professors from Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State have been honoured with Chieftaincy title by Umuomaku Community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Chieftaincy receipients included Prof. Eugene Nwadialor who is the Vice Chancellor of Tansian University, was honoured with the title EBEKUO DIKE of Umuomaku; Prof. Steve Ibenta of Department of Banking and Finance, Tansian University was bestowed with the title IDE NMUTA Umuomaku; while Prof. Chike Iloka mni, who was given the title IKE (Oka Nmuta) Umuomaku is the Head Department of Information and Communication Technology at Tansian University.

The Chieftaincy title was one of the programmes during the maiden Ofalla Festival of HRM Igwe Nkataukwu, Ohazurume (Onunekwuwuruoha II) of Umuomaka Ancient Kingdom.

The First Ofalla Festival started with blessing of the Palace (Obi Chukwu) by His Eminence Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpalaeke.

The king stated that chieftaincy title conferred on Tansian University Professors and others was to honour them for their immense contributions towards the development of the community. The traditional ruler enjoined others to emulate the chieftaincy receipients.

