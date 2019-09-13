Nutrition: School children deserve quality food, Official tells food vendors

Mr Magaji Amos, the Programme Manager, Nasarawa State School Feeding Programme, has charged food vendors engaged in the programme to always serve quality food to the beneficiaries.

Amos gave the task on Friday in Keffi during his quarterly meeting with contractors and cooks hired for the school feeding programme in Nasarawa West senatorial district of the state.

The official said that it was imperative for the contractors and vendors to always prepare and serve quality food to school children.

“The aim of this meeting is to receive reports and complaints, if any, from you regarding the programme, so as to proffer solutions for quality service delivery.

“The whole essence is to improve on the standard of living of our children. I want to use this medium to call on you to ensure the success of the programme in the state by not compromising standard.

“This programme has helped a lot in boosting the standard of living of our children as well as the standard of education across the country,’’ he said.

Amos also advised the vendors to always wash their pots and keep their surrounding clean, adding that cleanliness is next to godliness.

The programme manager cautioned the food vendors against diverting food meant for the pupils, because any vendor found in any shady deal would be sanctioned.

Amos, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing the school feeding initiative, also thanked Gov. Abdullahi Sule for supporting the programme to succeed in the state.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, the Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council of the state, also urged the vendors to be good ambassadors of the programme.

Maigoro, who was represented by the council’s Secretary, Mr Yusuf Garba, also lauded Buhari for introducing the school feeding programme.

The chairman said that the programme had not only improved the lives of the pupils, but has also enhanced the living conditions of the vendors.

“President Buhari deserves commendation for initiating this programme, as it has gone a long way in improving on the standard of living of the pupils and the food vendors,’’ he said.

The meeting was attended by food vendors from Kokona, Keffi, Karu, Nasarawa and Toto Local Government Areas of the state, among other stakeholders. (NAN)

Spread the love













