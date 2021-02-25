NUTAG urges ECOWAS to prioritise COVID-19 vaccines in sub region

The Nigerian Union of Traders in Ghana (NUTAG) has underscored the need for ECOWAS to prioritise provision of Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) vaccines in the sub region to revive business operations.
The President of the union, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, said this on Thursday during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
He spoke on the backdrop of delivery of COVAX vaccines to Ghana, saying the use of the vaccine would help to quickly return normalcy to the people’s lifestyle..
NAN reports that Ghana on Wednesday became recipient of the historic first shipment of COVAX vaccine.
Nnaji said “The arrival of COVAX vaccines in Ghana, being first recipient in Africa, shows how the world is ready to support the West Africa region.
“I call on ECOWAS to prioritise the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine through its regional integration, to achieve its targets.
“The arrival of COVAX vaccines is apt; we hope business will soon bounce back to normal and by the time over half a million people are inoculated, the pandemic era will become a thing of the past.
“NUTAG is alerting the Ghanaian authority to handle the immunisation process fairly without any prejudice, for the benefit of all persons living in Ghana.
“We also call on the World Health Organisation to accelerate its distribution of the vaccine to ensure that no one is denied access.”
He further urged Nigerians living in that country and in Diaspora to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, to contain the spread of the virus.
COVAX vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to Serum Institute of India, which represents part of first wave of COVID vaccines to several low and middle-income countries. (NAN)