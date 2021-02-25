NUTAG urges ECOWAS to prioritise COVID-19 vaccines in sub region

The Nigerian Union of Traders in Ghana (NUTAG) has underscored the need for ECOWAS to prioritise provision of Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) vaccines in the sub region to revive business operations.

The President of the union, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, said this on Thursday during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He spoke on the backdrop of delivery of COVAX vaccines to Ghana, saying the use of the vaccine would help to quickly return normalcy to the people’s lifestyle..

NAN reports that Ghana on Wednesday became recipient of the historic first shipment of COVAX vaccine.