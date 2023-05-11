NUT commends KDSG over sacked teachers’ recall

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kaduna State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) has commended the state government for reinstating 1, 288 public school teachers that were earlier sacked after the competency test.

In a letter dated April 5, 2023, which had reference number NUT/GO/G7/Vol 4/732 and signed by state secretary Adamu Ayuba Kaltungo, the union appreciated the ‘’kind gesture extended to our esteemed members who were affected by this government policy.’’

According to NUT, the reinstatement will ‘’go a long way in bridging the gap of the teacher-pupil ratio being experienced in the public primary school sector.’’

It will be recalled that Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board(KADSUBEB) had sacked 2,357 primary school teachers over the competency test in June 2022, explaining that 2,192 teachers were dismissed for their failure to sit for the test, while 165 teachers were sacked for poor performance.

After written complaints, the board reviewed some cases, where some affected workers claimed that they were kidnapped at the time of the test, while some claimed that they were central administration staff and as such, were exempted from the exercise.

Last April, KADSUBEB reinstated 1,288 sacked teachers, arguing that ‘’having examined and verified their complaints, the state government approved the reinstatement of 392 teachers, who wrote and passed the test, and 515 central administration staff that were officially exempted from the test.

“Others are: 298 teachers, who were verified to be sick at the time of the test, as well as 61 teachers that were kidnapped or involved in accidents verified by their respective Education Secretaries.

“Also, 22 teachers, who were permanently removed from the payroll for unsubstantiated claims were equally reinstated, amounting to a total of 1,288 reinstated workers,’’ KADSUBEB had explained.