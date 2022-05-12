NUT appeals to FG, ASUU to embrace peaceful dialogue

Mr Samson Oyelere, the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun Chapter, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embrace peaceful dialogue, to end the ongoing strike.

Oyelere stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The NUT secretary noted that it was important for both parties to meet at equilibrium point and ensure it proffered a solution that would be beneficial to both parties.

He explained that the strike had a negative effect on the students, the institutions, communities and the economy.

“They should engage in meaningful dialogue where they will be able to meet at an equilibrium point of winning on both sides.

” The impact of the strike on Nigeria’s economy, the students, the future, research results, brain drain will be too much for the nation to bear in the future.

“It’s not only about the students alone, what about those working in the university environment, what about those working within the outskirt of the university environment, the bus drivers, taxi drivers within the university.

” Many of them are loosing in thousands, millions and all these are affecting the economy,” he said.

Oyelere said there was need for both ASUU and Federal Government to put the lives of the students into consideration and ensure the issue was resolved as soon as possible.

