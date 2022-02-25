NUT appeals to Abiodun to improve teachers’ welfare in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun Chapter, on Friday in Abeokuta appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to improve the welfare of teachers in the state.

Speaking at the prayer session to seek God’s guidance in the new year, Mr Abiodun Akinola, State Chairman of NUT, called on the state government to honour every agreement reached with the teachers, adding that teachers were important to nation building.

Akinola noted that it was important to prioritise fund allocation, invest more in people, including teachers, adding that the last struggle championed by the union yielded appreciable results.

The NUT chairman assured teachers that without being excessively confrontational, since unionism was now knowledge driven, the union would try its best to salvage the current situation.

He commended efforts of the state government in the area of security, calling on the governor to continue to do more.’

“The efforts of the state government in the area of security with neighbouring states deserves commendation. The union will only implore the governor to do more,” he said.

Akinola explained that the benefits and aftermath results of the 2022 prayer session would be tremendous, fruitful to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In his sermon, Alhaji Sulaimon Ogunbona, Imam, Ansar-ud- Deen Mosque, Quarry, Abeokuta, urged teachers to continue to show love to one another while discharging their duties.

He prayed for God’s intervention on the nation’s security, economy and education.

Ogunbona also prayed against untimely death of teachers, staff and relatives.

Also, in his sermon, Pastor Samson Kazeem of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), prayed for teachers, students, pupils, guardians and the school community.

Kazeem also prayed for God’s intervention before, during and after the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

