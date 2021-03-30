The Nigerian community in South Africa has congratulated Prof. Christopher Isike on his election as the President of African Association of Political Science.The Nigerians, under the auspices of Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), extended their felicitation to Isike on Monday.The African Association of Political Science is the umbrella body of political scientists in the continent.“We hereby recall that Prof.

Isike is an astute member of the Nigerian Union, dating back to when he served as Umhlathuze Ward Chairman in Kwazulu Natal Province.“Presently, he is a Professor of Political Science and Security Studies at the University of Pretoria.“NUSA is proud of Isike’s outstanding academic records prior to this election,’’

the union’s President, Adetola Olubajo said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).Olubajo added that his election was also a pointer that some Nigerians living in South Africa were doing well in their chosen professions and uplifting the image of the country.“

We appeal to fellow citizens to emulate the achievements of Isike, to show that Nigeria is blessed with abundant human talents.“As we felicitate with Isike, we wish to reiterate that NUSA will continue to work for the interest and welfare of Nigerians living in South Africa.“God bless Nigeria, God bless South Africa,’’ he said. (NAN)

