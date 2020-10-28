NURTW seeks disbursement of FG’s N10bn COVID-19 palliative 

NURTW National President, Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has called for immediate the disbursement of the ederal Government’s N10 billion COVID-19 palliative for transport operators.

He commended the federal government for making such provision for transport operators in the country, saying that its essence would be defeated if not timely disbursed.

“During the lock-down occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus, workers in both federal and state services received their salaries, our members were subjected to extreme hardship.

“It is of utmost importance that palliatives be extended to our members, this will help to ameliorate the hardship and resultant effects of the disease on them,” he said.

Baruwa said it was the demand of the union that 70 per cent of the fund be allocated to it because of the size of its membership.

He stated that the union had presented its demand before the ministerial committee in charge of disbursing the fund.