NURTW , NDLEA collaborate on routine drug tests for members in Kaduna

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Sabo Park, Kaduna State, is to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on routine drug tests for members.

Mr Bitrus Garba, Secretary of the NURTW in Sabo Park, Kaduna, made this known on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

”This collaboration is necessary due to the alarming rate of alleged indulgence by commercial motorists.

”The measure is aimed at checking drug use by commercial motorists in the society.

`We understand that findings showed that a number of commercial motorists engage in consumption of illicit drug substances including alcohol while on duty and this has led to recklessness on the highway’’, he said.

Garba said, the union has concluded arrangements with the NDLEA to engage in routine periodical checks at the respective parks to carry out tests for commercial drivers.

He said the tests would be conducted at random to ensure succes.

”Any member whose result is not clean would be subjected to punitive sanctions.

“This is the reason why we have discouraged sale of alcoholic beverages in motor parks so that our drivers don’t fall into the temptation of taking any prohibited substances before embarking on journeys’’, he added.

Garba, said that the union has intensified periodic sensitisation meetings with members on the dangers of drug and drunk-driving aimed at securing lives and property on the highways.

“We hold periodic sensitisation in collaboration with officials of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), visit respective parks within the metropolis.

“Our members are aware of the implications of anyone found guilty of these related offences as such, the cases are quite minimal”, he said. (NAN)

