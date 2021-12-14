NURTW lauds FG over completion of Shuwarin-Azare road

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has commended the Federal Government for completing the Shuwarin-Azare Road.

Mal. Adamu Shehu, the NURTW Chairman, Dutse Central Motor Park, Dutse Local Area, Jigawa, gave the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kiyawa.

Adamu commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his administration’s intervention on road projects across the country.

He said t the rate of road traffic accidents had reduced drastically on the Shuwarin-Azare road as there was no single pothole on the road.

He also said the travel time from Dutse to Maiduguri had also reduced due to the dualisation of the road.

Adamu said the intervention would also reduce vehicle maintenance cost among NURTW members and other motorists plying the road.

“Before now, traveling to Maiduguri from Dutse used to be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to bad condition of the road.

“But I traveled to the same Maiduguri from Dutse and I spent only four hours, because there was no single pothole.

“Also, the development had led to accidents reduction on the road.. This is a good and commendable gesture from the Federal Government,” the chairman said.

Adamu, therefore, urged drivers to complement government efforts of preventing road accidents through provision of good roads by avoiding speeding and overloading.

He also lauded Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa for completing most road projects inherited from the previous administration.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our governor for his foresight in completing several road projects he inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

“Jigawa is an agrarian state, so with good road networks, people, particularly farmers, will find transport their produce to the market with ease.

“It will also open up the state for economic activities with its neighboring states,” he said.

NAN reports that Badaru has so far completed about 90 per cent of the about 763 kilometers of road projects he inherited from the immediate-past administration.

NAN also reports that President Buhari on Monday commissioned the Kano-Maiduguri Road (Shuwarin-Azare) with spur from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma, in Jigawa and Bauchi states.

Buhari, represented by Mr Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, said his administration’s commitment to the provision of infrastructure and ease of doing business informed the completion of the projects.

The Shuwarin-Azare road contract was awarded on Sept. 13, 2006 at the sum of N35.8 billion with completion period of 40 months.

Later it was reviewed to N65.3 billion to cater for the 30.5km extension from Dutse to Kwanar Huguma, and provision of New Jersey concrete barrier and 4-way cable ducts.

The project, which commenced on Oct. 12, 2006 and expected to be completed on Feb. 10, 2010, was later extended to June 21, 2021. (NAN)

