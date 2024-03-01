NURTW donates N3.5m, clothing materials to 360 drivers, widows in Kaduna

Alhaji Aliyu Tanimu- Zaria, the State Chairman of NURTW disclosed this during the distribution of the materials and cash at the union’s office on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said that the gesture was to support the drivers and their families in the wake of the present economic hardship.

Tanimu-Zaria, who doubles as the Zonal National Vice-President of the union, North-West Zone, said the initiative was part of its routine humanitarian gestures to ease the current economic hardship for its members.

“We routinely distribute cash and textile materials to our long-serving drivers and widows who lost their husbands while driving.

“Today, by the grace of God, we will continue to do that as part of our humanitarian services.

“This initiative not only alleviates immediate hardships but also fosters a sense of solidarity and compassion within our members and is also an inspiration to others to join hands in making a difference,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Alhassan Haruna-313, the National Coordinator, Heavy-Trucks of NURTW in the state , said that indigent drivers and widows were more deserving of the gesture.

Some of the drivers, who spoke in separate interviews, commended the union for the invaluable gesture, describing it as heartwarming. (NAN)

By Moses Kolo