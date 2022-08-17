Nursing mother drags husband to court over lack of food

By Aisha Gambo

A nursing mother, Hassana Shehu on Wednesday dragged her husband, Abubakar Dauda to a Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, over lack of food.

The complainant said that her husband had not provided adequate food and care for her and their baby since she was delivered few months ago.

“He didn’t bring firewood that would be used for boiling water which my baby and I would use to take bath and there is no food”, she lamented.

The defendant was not in court but sent his brother, Shuaibu Dauda, to represent him.

Th defendant’s brother said he could not appear in court because he was unwell, and prayed court to adjourn the case till one week when the defendant would be fit to be in court.

The Judge, Mallam Murtala Nasir, granted the prayer and adjourned the case till Aug. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

