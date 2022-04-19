Nursing mother drags hubby to court over fears of abandonment

By Aisha Gambo

A nursing mother, Hauwa’u Saidu on Tuesday dragged her husband, Ibrahim Ahmad before a Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna over her fears that he will abandon her.Saidu, told the court that her husband wants to travel to Saudi Arabia and would spend some years there.“I don’t want to sin against God.

I came to court to find solution to this. He might not come back.”I will not have any problem with him if he takes me along to Saudi Arabia,” she said.On his part, Ahmad, who was represented by his counsel, Kabir Alhassan, prayed court to give him an opportunity to settle the matter since Saidu was not seeking for divorce.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, granted the prayers of Ahmad.Kyaudai advised Ahmad to take his wife to Saudi Arabia with him, if he was still interested in the marriage.He adjourned the matter until May 5. (NAN

