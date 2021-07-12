Nursing Council commends UNICAL’s quality nurses, midwives

The Registrar of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr Farouk Abubakar, has commended the University of Calabar for producing quality nurses that have contributed greatly to the growth of the country’s health sector.

Abubakar stated this on Monday in Calabar when he paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, on the occasion of the 7th induction and oath taking of nursing science graduates of UNICAL.

According to him, graduates of Nursing Sciences of the university were competing favourably with their peers at the national and international stage in the discharge of their professional duties.

“The department of Nursing Sciences in the University of Calabar has contributed greatly towards the growth of the health sector in Nigeria.

“The department has produced nurses that have added value towards the growth of the profession in Nigeria.

“Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria regulates the activities of nursing in Nigeria and we adhere strictly to our policy.

“This year alone, we released over 6,700 nurses for greener pastures outside the country.

“Dear VC, it is on record that since you assumed office, you have strategically repositioned academic excellence in the University of Calabar,” he said.

Responding, the VC thanked the Registrar for coming to the institution to induct the graduates of Nursing Science.

“The medical doctors and nurses we have produced over the years have made us proud because they stand tall in the discharge of their duties.

“We will continue to teach and reform them for greater exploits. The market is saturated, but our medical doctors and nurses are always sought by reputable health institutions for engagement,” she said.

The VC appealed to the Registrar to review upward the admission quota of the institution for Nursing Department from 70 to 300.

She maintained that the university under her administration would provide the needed facilities to accommodate the number if granted.(NAN)

