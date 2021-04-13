Nurses embark on strike in Ogun over alleged kidnap of members

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun Council,  has embarked on strike over the kidnapping of its members and insecurity in the state.

The strike had taken  effect   the midnight of  April 13, it said .in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of NANNM, Roseline Solarin and the state NMA Chairman, Dr Oladayo Ogunlaja.

It described the alleged recent kidnappings of health workers as “disheartening, repugnant and unacceptable”.

It added that  the state government’s approach of not negotiating with the alleged  kidnappers had made them believe  that their lives and property were of no essence to the government.

It alleged that the state  had not shown any commitment that the early  of their members, hence, the decision to down tools.

“The recent kidnapping of health workers after rendering their services to the good of Ogun  is so disheartening, repugnant and unacceptable.

“Recall that  Dr Oladunni Adetola and Mrs Bamgbose, a  nurse, were precisely abducted on the 7th of April, making it six days in incarceration.

“Also, another dental therapist working the General Hospital, Ijebu-Igbo,  was abducted today on her way to work.

“In the light of these, there is withdrawal of  services of our members all institutions in Ogun  until the safety of our members  is guaranteed,” it said.  ()

