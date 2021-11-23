NUPRC to support NGEP for improvement of domestic gas utilisation

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) has promised to support the Nigerian Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) to improve domestic utilisation of gas for power, industrialisation and deepen LPG penetration.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mr Gbenga Komolafe stated this when NGEP Chairman, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim visited him in his office in Abuja on Monday.

Komolafe, in a statement by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, NUPRC said that the NUPRC was a product of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

According to him, the commission is responsible for technical and commercial regulation of Upstream Petroleum business.

He then gave assurance that the vision of the Commission is to become a 21st century regulator that will enable business for investors and meet the aspirations of government.

He emphasised the importance of NGEP to national economy and praised the industry of the Chairman and his patriotism and commitment to national goals especially in the domestication of gas in Nigeria.

He reiterated that the commission would provide all necessary support for NGEP within the provisions of the PIA 2021 to enable it achieve its mandate.

The Chairman of NGEP, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, in his response assured the CCE of his commitment to drive the domestication of gas for job creation and for alternative energy source.

Ibrahim said that there was enough molecules of gas available in the country to achieve the domestication of gas.

He appealed for institutional support from NUPRC for success and stated that NGEP offered unique opportunities to unlock gas potentials in Nigeria.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated NGEP as part of governments commitment to provide alternative energy for Nigerians and create jobs to uplift people out of poverty. (NAN)

