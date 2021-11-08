NUPRC solicits support of armed forces to tackle oil theft

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has solicited the support of Nigeria’ Armed Forces to tackle the menace of crude oil theft.


Komolafe made this request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, in his office on Monday, in Abuja, as part of his strategic engagements with critical stakeholders.


According to a statement signed by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, NUPRC, the commission is responsible the technical operational and commercial regulation of the upstream sector.


It is geared to optimise benefits of the nation’ hydrocarbon resources.


The NUPRC boss reiterated the critical role of the CDS to the success of Upstream investments in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, and appealed stakeholders’ partnership to deal with all security issues affecting the industry.


The CDS in his response assured the management of NUPRC of the support of the armed forces in the against oil theft.


Irabor also expressed concern over the menace of oil theft and assured that the armed forces were on top of the situation as current operational were targeted at eliminating such ugly incidences.


He lauded the commission’ chief executive the engagement strategy adding that the interaction was significant.


He requested detailed proposals that would ensure collaboration with all stakeholders. (NAN)

