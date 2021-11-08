NUPRC solicits support of armed forces to tackle oil theft

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has solicited the support of Nigeria’s Armed Forces to tackle the menace of crude oil theft.



Komolafe made this request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, in his office on Monday, in Abuja, as part of his strategic engagements with critical stakeholders.



According to a statement signed by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, NUPRC, the commission is responsible for the technical operational and commercial regulation of the upstream sector.



It is geared to optimise benefits of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.



The NUPRC boss reiterated the critical role of the CDS to the success of Upstream investments in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, and appealed for stakeholders’ partnership to deal with all security issues affecting the industry.



The CDS in his response assured the management of NUPRC of the support of the armed forces in the fight against oil theft.



Irabor also expressed concern over the menace of oil theft and assured that the armed forces were on top of the situation as current operational strategies were targeted at eliminating such ugly incidences.



He lauded the commission’s chief executive for the engagement strategy adding that the interaction was significant.



He requested for detailed proposals that would ensure proper collaboration with all stakeholders. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...