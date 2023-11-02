NUP lauds reappointment of PTAD’s Executive Secretary

By Nana Musa

The NationaI President, Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Mr Godwin Abumisi has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Dr Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, Abumisi said that the appointment was well deserved.

He said that NUP as the umbrella body of pensioners in Nigeria, was happy that the recent reappointment was one borne out of merit.

Abumisi said that Ejikeme had in the last four years rejuvenated the hopes of pensioners all over the country by her leadership style and professional disposition to the job.

He said, “ This sterling reappointment is indeed well merited and gladdens the hearts of over two hundred and fifty thousand (250, 000) pensioners managed by PTAD.

“ Considering the diligent work she has so ably done for the pensioners ensuring the prompt payment of our monthly pensions and attendance to other challenging issues in the last four years.

“ I wish to state that the NUP has no objection to her reappointment and any talk of protests against her reappointment exists in the hollow minds of persons obviously sponsored by arch enemies of the Nigerian pensioner.

“ I hereby call on all members of the NUP to rally around the executive secretary in order to ensure that she continues the good works of restoring the dignity of the Nigerian pensioner.” (NAN)

