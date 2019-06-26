Number Plate violation: No going back on Aug.1 clamp down- FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says there is no going back on its plans to begin clamp down on motorcycles and tricycles operating without Number Plates with effect from Aug.1.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement by the Public Education Officer of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the Corps would also clamp down on commercial drivers operating without the class “A” Driver’s Licence with effect from Aug.1.

According to him, the exercise is pursuant to the need to curb the growing rate of crimes and crashes associated with motorcycles and tricycles.

“It is also pursuant to the quest to improve upon the existing National Drivers and Vehicles Database,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the action is in tandem with the provisions of Section 10 (4h) and (i) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007.

“In order to ensure an easy process of acquisition of the number plates and the Class “A” Drivers licence, Motor Licensing Authorities have been notified across the country to make the processes less cumbersome for applicants.

“This is so that motorcycle and tricycle operators can have a smooth and hitch free process of acquisition of the Uniform Licencing Scheme Products.

“Also, applicants who desire to acquire fresh class “A” Licence must first present themselves for driving test at the Vehicle Inspection Office before advancing to the capturing unit for continuation of the process,” he said.

The corps marshal had earlier issued an express directive to FRSC Commanding Officers nationwide to engage relevant stakeholders and associations on the proposed clampdown.

Corps Public Education Officers have equally been directed to carry out rigorous and extensive advocacies to sensitise the riders on the need to register their motorcycles and tricycles.(NAN)

