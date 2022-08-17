Number Plate Violation: FRSC joint patrol impounds 51 vehicles in C’River

By Christian Njoku

A joint patrol of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigeria Police Force have impounded 51 vehicles and 40 bikes in Cross River for number plate offences.

Mr Maikano Hassan, Cross River Sector Commander of the FRSC, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

He explained that the 51 vehicles were impounded in Calabar while the 40 bikes were arrested in Ikom.

Hassan said the joint operation commenced on Monday in Calabar and Ikom to check those he described as hoodlums moving about in vehicles without number plates.

He said that such vehicle owners often commit terrible crimes and go scot-free without being identified.

“We will ensure that these vehicle owners fix their number plates accordingly.

“We will sustain the operation but after a while we will give the motorists a breathing space to go and properly register their vehicles and this involves both tricycles and bikes.

“Although, there is a ban on commercial motorcycles in the Calabar metropolis, in Ikom and Ogoja where they still operate, our men are still doing the same special joint patrol to clampdown on vehicles without registration numbers.”

The sector commander added that all the vehicles impounded were not made to pay any fine, but held until their owners obtain proper registration and fix their number plates. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

