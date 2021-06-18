Number of students kidnapped in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi, not yet known – Police

The Police Command in Kebbi says it is yet ascertain the number of students kidnapped from Federal Government College , Birnin Yauri, Ngaski Area on Thursday.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Nafi’ Abubakar, said in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that reports making the rounds that 50 students kidnapped form the school false.

He stated that: “the attention of the police has been drawn reports made by stations that a police vehicle was used in kidnapping about 50 students of the FGC.

“A White Hilux Van registration No. kBSJ 29 belonging a Court judge inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary, hijacked by bandits on Birnin Yauri road was the one used in the kidnapping and not a police vehicle as stated by stations.

“The Command wishes to make it and set the records straight that yet to be ascertained number of students are still as rescue operation is still on-going.’’

Abubakar expressed the Command’s commitment to brief members of the as events unfolded.

He urged the public and media to ensure their information was correct before drawing conclusions.

UK-based Reuters News Agency and Qatar-based Al-Jazeera Television reported that 80 students and five teachers taking away from the school by the kidnappers who also killed a policeman in the attack. (NAN)

