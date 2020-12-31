Number of China-Europe freight train hits record high

The number of China-Europe freight trains that travelled through Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, this year, has hit a new high, officials said.

A total of 5,000 China-Europe freight trains plied the route during the year, according to reports on Thursday.

A train carrying electronic products, clothes, and other goods crossed the pass en route to Poland’s Malaszewicze on Wednesday, becoming the 5,000th China-Europe freight train to travel through the pass.