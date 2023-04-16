Null and Void: INEC reacts to declaration of Binani as winner of #Adamawa poll – Full Statement

SUSPENSION OF COLLATION IN THE ADAMAWA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to the purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa State Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer and therefore null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of the result of the supplementary election held yesterday 15th April 2023 is suspended forthwith.

The REC for Adamawa State and all other officials involved in the process are hereby directed to report immediately to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election. We urge the security agencies to provide them with necessary security and ensure that nothing untoward befalls them. The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hinderance.

The Commission will not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at our officials or the process.

Barr. Fesus Okoye

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

Sunday 16th April 2023