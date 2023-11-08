NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

By Joan Nwagwu

Mr Ambali Olatunji, the union President, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the maiden NULGE national week celebration with a match-past/parade.

The theme of the celebration is, “Deepening Good Governance and Strengthening Democracy”.

According to him, this year celebration is aimed at drawing the world attention to the deteriorating condition of the once enviable and functional Local Government System.

“The dysfunctional Local Government System in Nigeria had resulted in political non inclusiveness, lack of adequate social amenities, dilapidated social infrastructure and insecurity across the nation.

“This, leading to high rate of neglect, hopelessness and rural urban migration leaving towns, villages and hamlets deserted and vacant for criminals, terrorist and vandals.

“It is therefore necessary to take urgent steps to revert the ugly trend, as it is a sub national level and needs to be rework as the third tier level of government for improved performance.

“As, it will bring democratic dividend closer to the people to enhance qualitative development of our various communities and grow the rural economy for national prosperity,” he said.

Olatunji also noted that the myriad of problems bedeviling the nation would be situated within the dysfunctional nature of the councils which are most relevant to the people.

NULGE boss added that this had been crippled by both constitutional lacuna and administrative misapplications of procedures.

He noted the existing 1999 constitution as amended completely eroded the independence, functions and modus operandi of the system in terms of creation, funding, duties and structure.

He added that, Section 7 and Sec. 162 of the constitution need to be urgently amended.

“This is to ensure that the Local Government is fixed and operates within a reasonable context of political, administrative and fiscal autonomy for the betterment of the masses,” he said.

Olatunji also said that the present economic situation in the country calls for concern and that some measures are needed to be put in place to address the economic issues.

Speaking, Mr Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment commended NULGE for the initiative as it would foster unity among members of the 774 LGAs.

Lalong, represented by Mr Alex Olebe, Director 2, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations in the ministry said would promote national development at the grass root level.

“This celebration marks the beginning of a new dawn in your Union and demonstrates your collective resolve to assist this new administration in achieving its “Renewed Hope Agenda” for Unity and Prosperity for all.

“It is common knowledge that more than 75 per cent of our population lives in rural areas outside the direct influence of either the Federal or state government.

“It is therefore clear that our quest for the promotion of good governance remains the greatest antidote to the problems of poverty at the grassroots level for sustenance of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister noted that the choice of the theme for the celebration was not only captivating but also represents the necessary condition for national development.

He therefore urged all to give it the attention it deserves and support the government in the task of poverty reduction especially in the rural areas for the benefit of all.(NAN)

