NULGE seeks protection of lives, property of council workers in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Anambra chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has called for protection of lives and property of its members in the state.

NULGE President in the state, Mr Chikwelu Adigwe, made the call after meeting with the representatives of the state government in Awka on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was to discuss the recent attacks on Nnewi South and Aguata Local Government secretariats by gunmen.

NAN recalls that Nnewi South local government had, on March 31, been attacked by hoodlums, while similar attack was carried on Aguata local council on Thursday.

Adigwe said: “We just finished a meeting with the newly- confirmed Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, and other government officials.

“They appealed that we give them a chance to arrest this menace of destroying local government property.

“I presented a strong position for the security of lives and property of our members who have been the target of these attacks. They accepted to do everything toward arresting the ugly situation and carry us along as a union.

“They also promised to make a case for our deceased members in Nnewi South local government as well,” he said.

Adigwe appealed for the understanding of NULGE members and for the suspension of the earlier directive to temporarily shut down local government councils.

“I also appeal that we give peace and negotiation a chance, considering the fact that this is a new administration,” the NULGE president said. (NAN)

