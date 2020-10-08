NULGE President’s death, a great loss – Ekiti NLC

The congress, in its condolence letter, signed by its Chairman, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, in Ado-Ekiti, said Khaleel’s death was a great loss, not only to the entire labour movement but also Nigeria as a whole.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State Chapter, on Thursday, described the death of Mr Ibrahim Khaleel, the President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), as a great loss.

According to the letter, the deceased contributed positively to the welfare development of labour and the country.

“The deceased impact and contributions would be missed among labour leaders across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory,” it added.

The Ekiti NLC chapter prayed God to grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Khaleel, who was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), slumped on Wednesday and was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja, where he was confirmed dead. (NAN)