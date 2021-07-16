NUJ Yobe council lauds Buni on prompt payment of salaries

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe Council, has commended Yobe State Gov. Mai Mala Buni, for prompt payment of salaries in the state.

The council Chairman, Mr Rajab Mohammed, made the commendation in a statement on Friday in Damaturu following jubilation of the state’s civil servants as they received July salary ahead of Ed-el-fitr celebration.

Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the concerns of the state government toward the welfare of its workers.

“The early payment of July salary will go a long way in easing the sufferings of the state workers, we commend the step.

“What impresses us is the ability of the state government to pay salaries prior to receiving its federation allocation.

“This is indeed commendable because we are aware of many who hardly pay salaries in spite of the federal allocation,” he said.

Mohammed, however, stated that members of union would not relent on their efforts to draw the attention of the government when and where necessary for the benefit of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mustapha Musa, had stated during a recent Ministerial briefing organised by the NUJ, Yobe council, that the state government could seamlessly pay three months salary without receiving federal allocation.

The NUJ Chairman thanked newsmen in the state for their commitment, professionalism, hardwork and dedication to duty.

While he wished the entire Yobe people a happy Ed-el-fitr, Mohammed appealed to them to celebrate the occasion peacefully.

He also urged them to report any suspicious movements of strange persons to the nearest security outfit. (NAN)

