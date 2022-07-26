NUJ wants media organisations, others to establish desks on SGBV in workplace

By Justina Auta

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has advocated the creation of special desks in media organisations and other offices to handle cases of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

The Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, made the call on Tuesday at an event organised by Supporting Hands Initiative, Comfort Stream Aid Foundation, NUJ and NAWOJ in Abuja.

Ogbeche, while making a presentation on “Gender Based Violence Reporting,” described it as a pandemic, stressed the need for more advocacies and awareness to curtail the menace.

According to him, the need to encourage people to speak out when abused would reduce the trend and ensure pepertrators are punished, which will serve as deterrent to others.

” The way forward is to speak out and for organisation that has workplace guidance concerning issues of sexual humiliation, there are organisations that have it whereby you cannot have relationship with your fellow colleague.

” They should have places, where such abuses can be reported to a special desk where such abuses can be handled because when there are no rules of guidance, it also enables this things to happen,” he said.

The chairman also advised journalists to ensure all stories on SGBV are investigated, fact-checked and reported until justice is served.

Similarly, Ms Anne Daniels, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, also called on the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure a reform of the health sector.

Daniels also advised the public, particularly media practitioners to take their health serious and engage in regular medical checkup.

Ms Omotayo Akinremi, a nephrology nurse, Garki Hospital, advised the public to desist from junk and fast food and administering unprescribed drugs to reduce risk of kidney problems.

Akinremi, also the founder of Omotayo Kidney Care Foundation, advised that people should take more water, balanced diet, exercises and regular medical check to improve their health status.

Similarly, Mr Adeoye Olusegun, a Counselor and Therapist, encouraged Nigerians to always speak out, as well as take mental health serious.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other highlights of the day were the free vital checks, urinalysis and counselling therapy for journalists. (NAN)

