NUJ urges SOSG to stem tide of biting fuel scarcity

The Sokoto State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged the state government and relevant authorities to promptly address the current fuel scarcity crisis, which has resulted in severe hardship for the populace.

In a statement on Monday signed by Mr Dalhatu Abdullahi and Mr Muhammad Bello, Chairman and Secretary, respectively, the council described the situation as the ‘most dire fuel scarcity in the state’s history’.

The NUJ emphasised the urgent need for intervention, stating, “The scarcity has crippled daily commuters, with many unable to afford transportation due to the skyrocketing fares of commercial motorcycles, tricycles and taxis.

“Furthermore, the limited availability of inter-state transport vehicles exacerbates the challenges being faced by those attempting to leave the state,” it observed.

The council also observed that fuel stations were overwhelmed with long queues.

The union said, “This is leading to some public allegations of irregular operations and accusations of fuel diversion to black marketers, further exacerbating the situation.

“The black market price for fuel has soared, with a gallon costing from N12,000 to N15,000, placing immense strain on the populace both socially and economically,” it said.

”In the light of these challenges, NUJ appeals to all the relevant authorities and stakeholders in the state to take decisive action urgently to alleviate the suffering of the public.” (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir