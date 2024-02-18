NUJ urges security agencies to heighten interception of grains at int’l borders

The Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged security operatives tasked with intercepting truckloads of assorted grains to heighten their operations along the international borders.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday, signed by Dalhatu Abdullahi and Muhammad Bello, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the council emphasised the need for increased vigilance at the border points.

The union acknowledged that the interception operations within the interior parts of the country were resulting in additional hardships for communities, especially those residing along the nation’s borders.

“In Sokoto State, security operatives intercepted truckloads of assorted grains after departing from the State capital, en route to eastern and northern parts of the state.

“This situation deprives communities of access to these essential food items in markets closer to them in Local Government Areas such as Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Gada, Illela, Gwadabawa, Gudu, Tangaza, and Binji.

“However, NUJ is concerned that the additional artificial scarcity may lead to a surge in prices beyond the reach of citizens in the affected zones,” the statement said.

The council appealed to the business community to demonstrate empathy by refraining from unnecessary increases in the costs of their products.

It also urged religious leaders to focus their preachings on the Islamic position in business transactions.

The council implored authorities to fulfill their responsibilities and encourage the affluent members in the society to extend helping hands to the needy among the populace. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir