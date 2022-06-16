NUJ urges political parties to discourage youths from political thuggery

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Council, has appealed to political parties in the country to discourage youths from engaging in political thuggery.

Mr Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, Chairman of the Council, made the appeal in Sokoto on Wednesday, when he led the council’s officials on a courtesy visit to the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters.

The chairman also urged political parties to allow security agencies to perform their constitutional duties of protecting the lives of the people.

According to him, journalists are not members of any political party, but have an obligation to work with anyone in promoting the mandate of the society.

Safiyal-Magori said, “Yesterday we were at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat and today we are at the PDP Secretariat. We are going to meet all the leaders of political parties on the same issue.

“As journalists, we always encourage peaceful coexistence and ensure that both the government and individuals are on the right track.

“Therefore, we appeal to all political parties to stop engaging our teeming youths in promoting violence and encourage peaceful electioneering processes.”

The Chairman further pledged the Union’s cooperation with all political parties in the state, adding that such engagement was the mandate of all working journalists.

Responding, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman, thanked the NUJ leadership for the visit, describing it as the first of its kind.

“This type of visit will no doubt encourage us to have peace of mind that journalists in Sokoto are working within the ethics of the profession,” he said.

Goronyo, represented by the state PDP Secretary, Abubakar Zaki, assured that the party would ensure peaceful conduct in all its activities throughout the electoral processes.

He appealed to journalists to sustain their efforts in enlightening the public on the importance of voters registration.

“Let our people know that getting their voter’s card is a right and a necessity, to enable us to elect credible leaders that we desire,” he said. (NAN)

