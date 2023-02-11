NUJ urges FG to end fuel, Naira shortages

By Bridget Ikyado

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone D, has urged the Federal Government to end fuel and Naira scarcity in the country.

The union made the appeal in a Communique issued on Friday at the end of its meeting in Makurdi.

The NUJ said that the scarcity had crumbled many small businesses and made life very difficult for Nigerians.

According to the union, rural dwellers have been worst hit by the cashless policy and unending fuel scarcity.

In the communique signed by Nancy Orshi, Ademu Seidu and Osaretin Osadebamwen, the NUJ Zone D said government should resolve the issues as soon as possible for the growth of the economy

The union further urged the federal government to step up support for security agencies to enable them make the North Central zone safe from banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

It called for the reconstruction of Jos-Akwanga road and ensuring the safety of all road users.

On the forthcoming general election, the NUJ appealed to security agencies to work with journalists without any form of molestation or attack.

It said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should reopen its portal for accreditation of journalists who are yet to be captured in the zone.

The NUJ commended Benue Government for providing an enabling environment for the meeting to hold.

The NUJ Zone D is comprised of state councils in Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Benue, Plateau and the FCT. (NAN)