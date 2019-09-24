NUJ suspends SWAN national elections, puts parallel congresses on hold

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday in Abuja suspended the scheduled national election of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

The NUJ, which is the mother union of SWAN, took the action to forestall the lingering crisis that has engulfed the association, resulting in two parallel electoral committees formed by the two factions.

The mother union therefore asked the two factions to stay action “forthwith and indefinitely”.

In a letter by the union’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman, addressed to Honour Sirawoo, SWAN National Chairman, and copied the two electoral bodies presently in place (and a copy of which was made available to Newsdiaryonline) Tuesday, the NUJ stated that the separate congresses slated to hold in Port-Harcourt and Abuja by the two factions, should also be put on hold.

“The NUJ President has directed that you should suspend this election forthwith and indefinitely, pending when all contentious issues raised in petitions to NUJ National Secretariat are resolved amicably,” Leman stated in the letter.

The NUJ also invited Sirawoo to its National Secretariat “for a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the way forward”.

Sirawoo is alleged to have made attempts to review the Association’s Statutes with only few days to the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) tenure, a situation that is being resisted by members of the association.

The situation led to the emergence of a group, “Concerned SWAN Members”, as well as one presidential election aspirant, Ahmed Aigbona, who petitioned the national secretariat of NUJ, which led the Union to halt Sirawoo from the Statutes Review.