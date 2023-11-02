NUJ set to honour Olamiti, Ekpu, Odukomaya, Dantiye, others



-Gov Bala Mohammed to deliver keynote address.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is set to honour some distinguished media professionals at the 2nd edition of its Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria.

In a statement in Lagos, the Chairman, Organising Committee of the event, Gbenga Onayiga, said the recipients are personalities that have carved a niche for themselves in the nation’s media Industry, and have contributed immensely to the media space beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“These personalities have shaped the practice of journalism in Nigeria, having spent decades in the media Industry. There is no where their names are mentioned that people won’t be proud of their tall achievements,” he added.

The names shortlisted for this year’s edition of Milestone Recognition of Media Icons are: Sir Folu Olamiti, Mallam Baba Dantiye, Dr Danladi Bako, Mrs.Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, and Mr.Lade Bonuola.

Others include Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, Prof.Femi Adefela, Chief Emeka Ezeze, Alhaji Najeem Jimoh, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna and Mr.Tony Akiotu.

Aremo Olusegun Osoba, CON, former Governor of Ogun State is the Father of the Day while High Chief (Sir) Gabriel Igbinedion will be celebrated for his giant strides and huge investments in the Nigerian media Industry.

Former Editor and now Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad, CON, FNIPR will be the Keynote Speaker at the event.

The event is scheduled to hold on Thursday 7th December, 2023 at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

It is on record that the maiden edition of the Milestone Recognition of Media Icons was a huge success as media professionals like late High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Dr John Momoh, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and Aremo Olusegun Osoba were part of the Award recipients.

The NUJ Milestone Recognition of Media Icons is unique in its totality because it seeks to celebrate media professionals while they are alive.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

