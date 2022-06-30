NUJ seeks protection against harassment, detention of members

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, has called for an end to alleged continuous harassment, detention and intimidation of journalists by security agencies in the state.

This is contained in a communique issued by Mr Isah Gadau, the state NUJ Secretary, on Thursday at the end of a congress meeting of the union in Bauchi on Wednesday.

According to the communique, the union also expressed dissatisfaction over the recent arrest and detention of an online publisher and his reporter in the state, urging journalists to be security conscious ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The congress frowned at the recent detention of the publisher of WikkiTimes, Haruna Salisu, and his reporter, Kamal Idris, and called on the Police and other security outfits to exhibit professionalism while addressing the issues of journalists.

“The congress cautioned journalists to be security conscious ahead of the 2023 general elections and advised members to adhere to the professional ethics as no story is worth the life of a journalist.

“The congress also called on the state government to fulfill its earlier promise to upgrade the State Secretariat of the union, to create an enabling environment for journalists to operate,” said the union.

Besides, the NUJ appealed to the state government to step up efforts in curtailing the activities of criminal elements, calling on it to also provide inputs to farmers at subsidised rates to ensure bumper harvests. (NAN)

