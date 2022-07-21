NUJ seeks healthy working relationship with new NBA President

By Muhammad Lawal

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi State Council, has called for healthy working relationship with the new national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).



Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Secretary, NUJ, Kebbi State council, made this appeal in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NBA recently elected new executive officers, where Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), a legal luminary and an indigene of Kebbi State, emerged the 31st President of the association.



Idris said: “The Council looked forward to a healthy working relationship with the new national leaders of the NBA, believing that the noble and patriotic antecedents of the legal body would be upheld and further projected to Kebbi State.



“On behalf of the Kebbi State Council of NUJ, I would like to congratulate NBA for a successful completion of its elections, felicitate with Barr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the new leader of the legal body and wish him a successful and hitch-free tenure.”



According to him, Maikyau had over the years played a significant role in both democratic and economic development of Kebbi State and Nigeira at large through advocacy, counselling and partnership with governments at all levels.



While saluting the contributions of the new president in projecting NBA to greater heights, Idris said the legal luminary had built partnerships and integration with the state NUJ in the discharge of his primary responsibilities. (NAN)

