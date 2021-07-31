NUJ protests assault on Bauchi journalist as police expresses regret 

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Abiodun Alabi has condemned Thursday’ assault on a journalist by police officers, which led to a planned boycott of its activities by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports NUJ, council, had planned to boycott all activities of the police following the assault they meted on an AIT camera man covering a students’ protest over public encroachment of land belonging to the state college of agriculture.

Alabi stated that assault of the journalist by police officers was both regrettable and unacceptable any police formation.

He said the command would not tolerate such acts because the police and journalists were partners in progress as well as serving the citizens.

“I don’t see why would become enemies, are not enemies, police are your friends not enemies, would continue to work together,” he said.

He said the command would investigate to a logical conclusion the conduct of  the officers, who allegedly assaulted the journalist, as well as offset the journalist’ medical bills and compensation his personal belongings that were lost during the protests.

The commissioner assured Journalists command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any police officer found engaging in brutality.

Earlier, Malam Isa Gadau, the Secretary of the council, commended the commissioner his concern over the assault on the Journalist.

He said the council and the CP have had a robust and arrived an amicable decision command regretted the of its officers, therefore all journalists in the state should shelve the idea of their planned protest against the police (NAN)

