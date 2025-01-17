NUJ President Visits CISLAC, Calls for Strengthened Media-Civil Society Partnership

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Alhassan Yahaya, has called for a deeper partnership between the media and civil society to advance democracy and governance.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The call was made during his visit to the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Headquarters in Abuja, where both parties explored ways to strengthen their collaboration.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, highlighted the shared responsibility of the media and civil society in holding power to account and fostering good governance. He underscored the need for both sectors to remain steadfast in their roles as watchdogs of society.

Rafsanjani expressed concern over the shrinking civic space, particularly at the subnational level, where critics of state and local governments often face persecution through legal actions or political intimidation. He also noted Nigeria’s financial challenges and stressed the importance of mobilizing local resources to sustain impactful advocacy efforts.

Highlighting the need for stronger democratic institutions, Rafsanjani called for active citizen participation in governance and renewed efforts to combat corruption. He cited the unresolved case of activist Abu Hanifa Dadiyata as a somber reminder of the risks faced by advocates for justice and emphasized the media’s pivotal role in promoting accountability and transparency. “The media and civil society are two sides of the same coin,” he remarked. “An attack on one is an attack on the other.”

In his response, the NUJ President reflected on his journey from the Gombe State NUJ Council to his current position as the union’s national leader. He praised the enduring synergy between civil society and the media, emphasizing his dual roles as a journalist and civil society advocate through the Safe Advocacy Foundation in Gombe.

The NUJ President shared a success story of securing a budget line for nutrition in Gombe State despite significant resistance and accusations of being anti-government. He attributed the achievement to a CISLAC subgrant, which empowered his foundation to create meaningful change. He further reiterated the constitutional role of journalists in safeguarding free speech and called for NUJ’s inclusion in CISLAC’s initiatives to build journalists’ capacity across the nation.

Addressing the state of journalism, Mr. Yahaya emphasized passion and dedication to the profession. He recounted his efforts to transform journalism in Gombe from a transactional practice to one centered on factual and transformative reporting. Encouraging CISLAC staff to remain committed to their mission, he highlighted loyalty and dedication as critical elements for achieving sustainable impact.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming the importance of collaboration between civil society and the media in addressing national challenges and upholding democratic values.