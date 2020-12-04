NUJ President urges Lagos members to collaborate, build formidable platform

The President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has urged members of the Lagos State Council of the body to collaborate and build a formidable platform in order to make the union stronger.

Isiguzo made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Nnamdi Azikwe’s International Airport on Friday in Abuja.

He, however, commended the steps taken by the defeated contestants as they congratulated they victors in the keenly contested elections which held on Nov. 26.

“I wish the officials in Lagos the best of luck as they pilot the affairs of the union in the next three years.

“Election has been conducted in Lagos and went smoothly, we follow the rules to the letter, some people felt they needed to continue doing things the way they used to do it.