NUJ President lauds Gov Idris’ exemplary leadership style 

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, has described Gov. Nasir jdris as a role model and shining example of good governance,

By Ibrahim Bello

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, has described Gov. Nasir jdris as a role model and shining example of good governance, delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

Yahaya stated this when he led members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Union on a courtesy visit to Gov. Idris at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He noted that he had developed personal interest towards documenting campaign promises of the governor and his antecedents in the state.

“Our Comrade Governor is working, NUJ has given him a pass mark of 100 per cent, I am branding him, ‘ Governor without border’, we shall continue to support you.

“NUJ is grateful to you for sponsoring our NUJ Central Working Committee meeting in Kebbi,” he said.

He encouraged the governor to sustain the tempo for the good of Kebbi people, adding that the marks left behind by the governor were already written in Kebbi’s history books.

The president appreciated the governor’s giant strides in agriculture, education, health, empowerment, and general wellbeing of people among others.

Yahaya observed that the Kebbi State Council of NUJ and the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ were the only state chapters in Nigeria without official bus, hence the need for the governor to consider the possibility of donating a bus to each of the bodies to ease their movements.

He thanked the governor for shouldering the responsibilities of their National Working Committee (NWC) meeting as well as the warmth reception accorded them.

“Our inspection of the State Secretariat Complex confirmed that Kauran Gwandu has left an indelible legacy of achievement and transformation in the history of Kebbi.

“We have also taken into cognisance, the excellent choice of your aides like the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, who was my mentor in Maiduguri.

“Your Excellency, from our visit to Fadama area, it is glaring that Kebbi State is the rice hub of Nigeria, kudos to our energetic Comrade Governor.

“We were mesmerised by the quantum of development in Kebbi,” he said.

In response, Gov. Idris described his ascension to power as a rescue mission, saying God, in His infinite mercy, had destined that he should be the Governor against all odds and challenges.

“The development you are witnessing is just the beginning, my administration has modernised the state capital, and transforming other urban centres and rural communities.

“We have recorded tremendous achievement in improving the education sector, agriculture and infrastructural development.

“I have made it a clear policy to sustain the provision of fertiliser, agricultural inputs and food items free of charge to our people.

“In the next two to three weeks, I will flag off another round of fertiliser distribution, while 250 truckloads of assorted food items have been procured for distribution in the forthcoming Ramadan.

“My policy is a little bit to the left, a little bit to the right, and my administration has remained steadfast and regular in the payment of salaries to workers, including gratuity, pension, death benefits, leave grant and other emoluments.

“Workers’ welfare is of paramount importance to the government, I will never let them down,” Idris said.

He also described the visit of NUJ National Executives to Kebbi as historic, being the first union to be hosted by him in 2025.

“Cordiality between the government and Journalists is vital for societal progress and good governance.

“I will continue to partner with you to attain the goals of growth and development in all ramifications.

“Kebbi shall remain a labour-friendly State,” the governor assured. (NAN).