NUJ pledges support to fight against drug abuse in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has pledged support to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its fight against drug abuse in the state.

Mr. Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, the state NUJ Chairman, made the commitment when he received Mr Adamu Iro, the newly-posted NDLEA Commander to Sokoto State.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commander was at the state NUJ Secretariat for a familiarisation visit on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Safiyal-Magori said that fighting drug abuse is a collective responsibility of all citizens.

According to him, ”drug abuse is a bottleneck problem that should concern any right-thinking member of the society.

“We at the Sokoto state council are fully engaged and ready to work closely with NDLEA towards ensuring a society that is free from drug abuse.

“Fighting drug abuse is a collective responsibility of the society, as such, we should collectively work together in ensuring our society is cleansed of the menace,” he said.

Earlier, the State Commander NDLEA identified drug abuse as one of the contributions to the incessant security challenges facing the country.

“If you are able to address the issues of drug abuse, that means you have addressed issues of criminality by 80 per cent,” he said.

Iro explained that criminals found it easy to commit crime after taking illicit drugs.

He assured the public that the NDLEA would not reveal any source of information that will lead to the arrest of any suspect in the society.

The commander said the courtesy visit was aimed at collaborating with the NUJ in the state in a bid to eradicate drugs abuse in Sokoto state. (NAN)

