NUJ National President extols Adamawa NUJ council for electing new executives

By Ibrahim Kado

Mr Chris Isiguzo, National President, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has congratulated the newly-elected NUJ executives of Adamawa State Council.

Isiguzo congratulated the newly-elected officers shortly after its council election results were announced by Mr Bashiru Liman, Chairman, Credential Committee, on Saturday in Yola.

He charged the new executive members to be guided by their oath of office and the constitution of the union as a working instrument for the successful leadership and progress of the union.

Isiguzo, who was represented by North East Zonal vice president, Mr Zare Baba, also advised them to take their victory as a challenge for more service.

He urged the new executives to practices all-inclusive leadership and be generous in victory as well as being accountable, transparent and ensure unity of the union in the state.

He further commended the credentials committee for successful elections.

Earlier, Mr Bashiru Liman, Chairman, Credential Committee, announced Mr Ishaka Dedan as the new council chairman who scored 110 votes to beat his closest rival, Kate Aluda, who scored 72 votes.

Liman announced Fidelis Jokthan as the Secretary who scored 120 against his core contestant Jonathan Filibus who scored 59 votes.

He also announced that the Treasurer’s position was won by Joy Diamond who scored 116 votes against Felicia Dauda’s 66 votes.

Liman further announced Ibrahim Abdullahi as the Vice Chairman; Isa Tukur, Assistant Secretary, and that Shekarau Yerima, the Auditor, was elected unopposed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executives were all re-elected for the second term tenure, excluding Joy Diamond, the Treasurer.

In his acceptance speech, Dedan thanked and appreciated members for finding the team worthy to lead the union for a second term.

He assured that the new executives would do everything possible for the progress of the union.

According to him, as the Chairman, he will continue from where he stopped to ensure that the union achieves greater heights. (NAN)

