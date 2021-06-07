The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has mourned Najeem Raheem, a photojournalist with the Guardian Newspaper in the state, who died on Monday morning.

A statement jointly signed by the council’s Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, described Raheem’s death as unfortunate and devastating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Raheem died after a brief illness.

NAN also reports that the deceased recently lost his parents in a single day and was planning for their burial when his death occurred.

The council described late Raheem as a very humble, dutiful, diligent jovial and friendly colleague, who distinguished himself professionally in his chosen career.

It prayed the Almighty Allah to

accept him into Aljanah Firdaous and grant his family fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Also, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter, has commiserated with the NUJ over Raheem’s death.

The chapter in a statement by its Chairperson, Jadesola Ajibola, described Raheem’s death as a rude shock.

“It is a painful one. Raheem was an easy going man with a heart of gold. We will forever remember you. May the Almighty God keep his family.’’ (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

