NUJ mourns Guardian photojournalist

June 7, 2021



Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has mourned Najeem Raheem, a photojournalist with Guardian Newspaper in state, who died on Monday morning.

A statement jointly signed by council’s Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, described Raheem’s death as unfortunate and devastating.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Raheem died after a brief illness.

NAN also reports that the deceased recently lost his parents in a single day and was for their burial when his death occurred.

The council described Raheem as a very humble, dutiful, diligent jovial and friendly , who distinguished himself professionally in his chosen career.

It prayed the Almighty Allah to
accept him into Aljanah Firdaous and grant his family fortitude to bear the irreplaceable .

Also, the Nigeria Association of Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter, has commiserated with the NUJ over Raheem’s death.

The chapter in a statement by its Chairperson, Jadesola Ajibola, described Raheem’s death as a rude shock.

“It is a painful one. Raheem was an easy going man with a heart of gold. We will forever remember you. May the Almighty God keep his family.’’ (NAN)

