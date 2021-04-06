The Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Oyo State Council has described the death of Deacon Sunday Ogunyemi, a member of staff of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN) Ibadan as sad and devastating.

The union said this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Ogunyemi, a versatile reporter with FRCN, died on Sunday, at age 41.

“We can’t find appropriate words to describe the passing of a colleague and friend. Ogunyemi was a great journalist. The news of his death came to us as a rude shock.

“The late Ogunyemi was a disciplined and highly principled colleague who displayed high level of dedication to every cause he believed in.

“He was a gentleman and professional to the core. He gave a good account of himself as a judiciary correspondent, breaking many stories on the job,” it said.

The union condoled with the wife, children and family members on the irreplaceable demise of its member.

It also commiserated with the FRCN management, colleagues, friends and well wishers of the departed journalist.

The NUJ prayed that God would forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest, while also granting the family fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The union implored members to mourn its departed member and remember his family in daily prayers, praying God to stop untimely deaths in the union.(NAN)

