NUJ mourns FRCN staff, Sunday Ogunyemi

April 6, 2021



The Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Oyo State Council has described the death of Deacon Sunday Ogunyemi, a member of staff of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN) Ibadan as sad and devastating.

The union said this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola and , Sola Oladapo Tuesday in Ibadan.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Ogunyemi, a versatile reporter with FRCN,  died Sunday, at age 41.

“We can’t find appropriate words to describe the passing of a colleague and friend.  Ogunyemi was a journalist. The of his death came to as a rude shock.

“The late Ogunyemi was a disciplined and highly principled colleague who displayed high level of dedication to every cause he believed in.

“He was a gentleman and to the core. He gave a good account of himself as a judiciary correspondent, breaking many stories the job,” it said.

The union condoled with the wife, children and family on the irreplaceable demise of its member.

It also commiserated with the FRCN management, , friends and well wishers of the departed journalist.

The NUJ prayed that God would  forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest, also granting the family fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The union implored to its departed member and remember his family in daily prayers, praying God to stop untimely deaths in the union.(NAN)

