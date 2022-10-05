NUJ morns veteran journalist Ibrahim Argungu

By Ibrahim Bello

The Kebbi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condoled with the family of Ibrahim Argungu, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Gov. Alhaji Saidu Dakingari who died on Monday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, by the state NUJ Secretary in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“With deep pains and sorrow, the Kebbi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)wish to condole with the family of Alhaji Ibrahim Argungu, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Gov. Saidu Dakingari.

“Late Argungu worked with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Kaduna before he moved to Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“The deceased left behind two wives and seven children and was buried according to the Islamic rites on Tuesday in Kaduna State,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

